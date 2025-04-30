Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $7.82 Million Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.13% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $315.93 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.19 and a 52-week high of $436.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.59.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSWI

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total transaction of $44,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,501.14. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.78, for a total value of $64,356.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,143.82. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,912. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.