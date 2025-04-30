Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEVI

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.