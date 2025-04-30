Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys Shares of 471,178 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 471,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRSH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Freshworks by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $154,488.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,622.10. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,750.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,684,776.80. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,177 shares of company stock worth $498,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FRSH. UBS Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $27.00 price objective on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Freshworks Trading Up 1.5 %

FRSH opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

