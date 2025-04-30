Analysts Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Target Price at $74.10

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $327.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.74%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.