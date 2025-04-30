Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires New Holdings in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 405,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.23% of Grindr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Grindr Price Performance

NYSE GRND opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.91 and a beta of 0.31. Grindr Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $21.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grindr news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $49,631.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,974. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $139,397. 76.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

