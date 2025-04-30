Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $71.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chegg has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $6.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Voss Capital LP purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $2,874,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $2,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chegg by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,136 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,879,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 941,410 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,874,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 492,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

