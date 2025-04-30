Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$31.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.22. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.03 and a 52-week high of C$29.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.76%.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

