Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires 72,502 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 5,171.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.39% of ICF International worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ICF International by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICFI opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average is $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.49. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.61%.

ICFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

