Aquatic Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.