3,788 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Neogen by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Neogen by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy M. Rocklin purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at $181,072.13. This trade represents a 52.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Borel acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,717.86. This trade represents a 137.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $331,525. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

