Aquatic Capital Management LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,433,000 after buying an additional 325,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,712,000 after purchasing an additional 178,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,454,000 after purchasing an additional 427,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $175,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after buying an additional 98,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.78.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

