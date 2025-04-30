Aquatic Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,719 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 134.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 486.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after acquiring an additional 389,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FSV stock opened at $172.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $197.84. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.28.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

