Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $2.0369 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

