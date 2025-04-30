Johnson Financial Group Inc. Invests $46,000 in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,740,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF alerts:

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BALI opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2059 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.