4,403 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 839.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Certara by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Certara by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

