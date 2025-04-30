Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSSI. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TSS during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TSS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TSS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TSS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in TSS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000.
TSS Trading Down 0.4 %
TSSI opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. TSS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.88.
TSS Company Profile
TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TSS
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.