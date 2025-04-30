Boothbay Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,272 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,223 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $243.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

Get Our Latest Report on WDAY

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.