Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,625 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,743,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,585,000 after buying an additional 126,689 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,922,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 302,339 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,805,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,382,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 302,967 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.76.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

