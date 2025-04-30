Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $735,000 Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,260,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after acquiring an additional 319,677 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 753,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,892,000 after acquiring an additional 113,769 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,719,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 131,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLNG. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Golar LNG Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 296.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

