Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of EPR opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.30. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 221.25%.

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

