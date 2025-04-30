REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 355.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

