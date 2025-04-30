Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 7,958 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waystar by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Waystar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waystar news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,692,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,691,440. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,825.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,658 shares in the company, valued at $21,903,584.70. This trade represents a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock worth $528,743,995.

Waystar Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WAY stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Waystar Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waystar in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

