Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 153.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

