Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $716,000 Position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 129,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,697.46. This trade represents a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,400. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,773 shares of company stock valued at $674,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZVRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $395.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

