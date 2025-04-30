Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 5,691 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $76,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,745.02. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 20,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $91,896.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 379,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,085.02. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,131 shares of company stock worth $1,183,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RLAY opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $525.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.