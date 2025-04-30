5,967 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of H. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,136,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after buying an additional 480,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,572,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 978.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 98,861 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 409,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,299,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.5 %

H stock opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.61.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.