Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 24,879 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.09% of Blend Labs worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLND. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Blend Labs Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Blend Labs Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

