Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,510. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567 in the last ninety days. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KYMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

