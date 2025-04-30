Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,564 Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after acquiring an additional 46,273 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,527.92. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 28th.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
