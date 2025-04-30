Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in AAR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in AAR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of AIR opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 192.47 and a beta of 1.32. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

