Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.78%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

