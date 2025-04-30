Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 404,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Uniti Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,344,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 51,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,937,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 255,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 589,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 49,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.57. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.59 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.