Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Knowles at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $16,297,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 340.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 112,354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,135,000 after buying an additional 265,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Knowles by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 428,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of KN stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

