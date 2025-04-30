Best Canadian Stocks To Research – April 29th

Celsius, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Cenovus Energy, and Canadian National Railway are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.95. 3,915,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,528. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,669,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 702,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,062. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.79. 418,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,800. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53.

