Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Drops By 50.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Taisei Price Performance

TISCY stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Taisei has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Get Taisei alerts:

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.