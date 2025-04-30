Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
Shares of TBVPY stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. Thai Beverage Public has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $40.66.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
