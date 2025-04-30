Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Thai Beverage Public Price Performance

Shares of TBVPY stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. Thai Beverage Public has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

