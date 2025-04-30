Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the March 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Texas Mineral Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TMRC stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Texas Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.96.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.

