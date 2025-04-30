Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th.

Schlumberger has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,657.28. This trade represents a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,647 shares of company stock worth $2,390,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schlumberger stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.32.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

