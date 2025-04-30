Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.32 on June 16th

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $18.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $359.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $299.43 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.39 and a 200-day moving average of $404.57.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

