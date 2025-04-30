Mr Miggles 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.73 Million (MIGGLES)

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Mr Miggles token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Mr Miggles has a total market capitalization of $30.58 million and $1.73 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mr Miggles has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,713.96 or 0.99744016 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,099.03 or 0.99096428 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mr Miggles Profile

Mr Miggles launched on July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase. Mr Miggles’ official website is miggles.io.

Buying and Selling Mr Miggles

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.03272429 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $1,729,706.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://miggles.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mr Miggles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mr Miggles using one of the exchanges listed above.

