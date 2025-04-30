Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,000 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the March 31st total of 446,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Skyworth Group Stock Performance
Shares of SWDHF stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Skyworth Group has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.
Skyworth Group Company Profile
