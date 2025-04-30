Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,000 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the March 31st total of 446,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Skyworth Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWDHF stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Skyworth Group has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, trades, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Smart Household Appliances Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, tablet computer, and other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; photovoltaic products; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

