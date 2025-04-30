Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.43.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $4,593,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. This trade represents a 16.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,355 shares of company stock worth $39,446,799. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,752,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $2,222,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.01. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

