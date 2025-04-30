Analysts Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Price Target at $188.13

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.63.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 337.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37,863 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $163.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.44.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.54%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

