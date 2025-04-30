Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $535,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

