Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 6,696 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 286.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 16,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 24.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,603,000 after acquiring an additional 712,228 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $145.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average is $146.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

