Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,444 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,721,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $268,347,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,077,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,006,000 after purchasing an additional 87,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,776,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,405,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $64.09 and a one year high of $131.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.06.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

