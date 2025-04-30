29,400 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,869,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,062 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,762,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $685,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,351.53. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,009 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,381 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

