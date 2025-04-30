Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NJR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $113,968.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,272.76. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

