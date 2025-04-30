4,860 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $42,023,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chemed by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total transaction of $615,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,566,139.07. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $575.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $512.12 and a 52-week high of $623.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $588.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

