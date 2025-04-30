Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after buying an additional 2,104,304 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 82,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 87,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

